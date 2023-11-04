Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Given New $83.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MTDR. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Matador Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Matador Resources Price Performance

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

MTDR stock opened at $62.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.17 and a 200-day moving average of $54.76. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $42.04 and a 12-month high of $73.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 3.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 8.52%.

Institutional Trading of Matador Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Matador Resources by 202.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Matador Resources by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Matador Resources by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 87.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matador Resources

(Get Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Stories

