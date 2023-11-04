Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Acquired by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 323.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,710 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 5,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 27.9% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 52,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,110,000 after purchasing an additional 11,443 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 4.9% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,993,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,416,000 after buying an additional 93,699 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 367,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,842,000 after acquiring an additional 23,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $157.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $1,193,956.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,691.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $1,193,956.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,691.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,188 shares of company stock worth $4,012,053 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $150.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.06. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $104.32 and a one year high of $159.65. The company has a market capitalization of $60.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $41.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 11.20%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

See Also

