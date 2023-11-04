LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Up 3.7 %

LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. LXP Industrial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 49.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.80.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14). LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $85.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from LXP Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 294.13%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 56.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the third quarter worth $57,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the third quarter worth $90,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the third quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

