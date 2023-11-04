Lincoln National Corp Sells 1,655 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.7% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE opened at $157.17 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $140.32 and a 52 week high of $167.62. The firm has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.29.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

