Lincoln National Corp Raises Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in Danaher by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Danaher by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Danaher by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Danaher by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after acquiring an additional 20,320 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE DHR opened at $197.87 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $281.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $231.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.73.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

