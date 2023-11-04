Lincoln National Corp Makes New $2.32 Million Investment in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 40,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 159,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,061,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 34,144 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 122,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 69,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 10,185 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Price Performance

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF stock opened at $55.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.70 million, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.54 and its 200-day moving average is $55.73. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.24 and a fifty-two week high of $59.10.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.