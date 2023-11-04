Lincoln National Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,220 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.14% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNCL. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 68,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 33,198 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1,016.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 67,046 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Shares of FNCL opened at $47.40 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $52.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.08.

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

