Lincoln National Corp Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP)

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

Shares of BSEP opened at $34.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.75.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

