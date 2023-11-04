Lincoln National Corp Buys 2,609 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 4,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.93, for a total value of $1,348,772.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,114,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 4,960 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.93, for a total value of $1,348,772.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,840 shares in the company, valued at $8,114,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,125,850.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,955 shares of company stock valued at $9,548,299 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $278.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $222.65 and a 12 month high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $368.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.20.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

