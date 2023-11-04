Lincoln National Corp Buys 1,374 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 188.5% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 183.9% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $100.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.77 and a 200-day moving average of $103.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $92.79 and a 52-week high of $116.78.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

