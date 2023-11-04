Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Earns Buy Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $450.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

KNSL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $422.14.

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KNSL opened at $339.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $409.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.85. Kinsale Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $250.90 and a fifty-two week high of $457.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.38. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $377.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.79%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.82, for a total value of $1,507,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,727,827.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.82, for a total value of $1,507,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,727,827.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert V. Hatcher III sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.02, for a total transaction of $79,758.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,086 shares in the company, valued at $444,195.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,208,939. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Quarry LP bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

See Also

