Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP reduced its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,970 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthSpring Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB opened at $119.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.19 and a 200-day moving average of $131.74. The company has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 292.92%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

