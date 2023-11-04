iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Stake Lifted by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWL. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the second quarter worth $220,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 43.0% in the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWL opened at $105.58 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 1 year low of $87.16 and a 1 year high of $110.47. The stock has a market cap of $913.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.24 and a 200-day moving average of $104.25.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

