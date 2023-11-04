Impax Asset Management Group plc Trims Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 36.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Etsy were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Etsy by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Etsy by 184.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Etsy by 121.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETSY. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Etsy from $130.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Etsy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $96.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.35.

ETSY opened at $65.25 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.20 and a twelve month high of $149.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.34. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.02.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.42. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 74.95% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $628.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $649,060.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,696.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $65,615.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,608.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $649,060.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,696.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,438 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,057 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

