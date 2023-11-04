Impax Asset Management Group plc Takes $842,000 Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 71,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 70.3% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 16,078,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $179,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,638,884 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,576,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $90,565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,880 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 8.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,774,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $617,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522,420 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 106.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,550,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,852 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union during the fourth quarter worth $29,041,000. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Western Union Price Performance
Western Union stock opened at $11.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.09. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.85.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently weighed in on WU. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Western Union from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Western Union in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Western Union from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.44.
Western Union Company Profile
The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.
