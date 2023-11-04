Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 44,673 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,457 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 44,673 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $28,631,635,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 313.4% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HBAN. Raymond James lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $10.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.11. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $15.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average of $10.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 22.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 41.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $146,991.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 594,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,116,931.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $283,184.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 505,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,269.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $146,991.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 594,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,116,931.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

