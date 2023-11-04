Impax Asset Management Group plc Raises Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIO. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.60, for a total value of $929,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.60, for a total transaction of $929,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,769.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.69, for a total transaction of $115,407.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,416 shares in the company, valued at $929,411.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BIO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $522.00 to $524.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $287.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $261.59 and a 12 month high of $509.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of -49.21 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $377.56.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $632.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Featured Articles

