Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $818,000 Stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 18,986 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Chemours were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chemours by 29.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $569,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Chemours by 182.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,583,992 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $205,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608,478 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Chemours by 29.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,256,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $456,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,490 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at $47,013,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chemours by 1,845.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 997,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,588,000 after purchasing an additional 946,210 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CC opened at $25.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 2.01. The Chemours Company has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $39.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -48.31%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CC. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Chemours from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chemours in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Chemours from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chemours has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.56.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

