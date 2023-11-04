Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $692,000 Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,474 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 60,829 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in eBay were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 272.2% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at eBay
In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $51,149.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,039.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $213,394.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,737.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $51,149.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,039.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,751 shares of company stock valued at $510,785 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
eBay Stock Up 4.0 %
NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $40.54 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.93 and a 1 year high of $52.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.03.
About eBay
eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
