Impax Asset Management Group plc Grows Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Newmont were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 247,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Newmont by 1,010.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 445,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,011,000 after acquiring an additional 405,504 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Newmont by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,106,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,200,000 after acquiring an additional 534,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Newmont by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 35,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 17,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.93.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $219,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,177.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $219,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,177.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $401,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,572.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,528. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NEM stock opened at $39.02 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $34.81 and a 12 month high of $60.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.67. The stock has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of -37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.41.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently -155.34%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

