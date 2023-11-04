Impax Asset Management Group plc Cuts Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 36.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,967,000 after buying an additional 43,057 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,148,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,481,000 after purchasing an additional 567,083 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 68.6% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 2.7% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 92,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 15.7% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Johan Torgeby bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.42 per share, with a total value of $705,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,466 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,735.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Trading Up 0.7 %

NDAQ opened at $50.22 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.88 and a 52-week high of $69.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.16 and its 200-day moving average is $51.72.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on NDAQ shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NDAQ

About Nasdaq

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.