Impax Asset Management Group plc Buys New Shares in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CUZ. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the first quarter worth $287,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 35,897 shares in the last quarter.

Cousins Properties stock opened at $19.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $28.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 216.95%.

CUZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Cousins Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

