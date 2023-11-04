Impax Asset Management Group plc Boosts Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 70.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Gartner were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Gartner by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Gartner by 24.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Gartner by 268.8% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $363.20.

Gartner Stock Performance

NYSE IT opened at $386.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.60 and a fifty-two week high of $401.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $349.04 and a 200-day moving average of $340.71. The stock has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.60. Gartner had a return on equity of 310.25% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $250,442.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,589.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $250,442.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,589.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 700,473 shares in the company, valued at $246,678,571.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,654 shares of company stock worth $6,431,987 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

