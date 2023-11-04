Human Investing LLC Takes $212,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 214.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 17,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 10,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 64,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 18,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE XOM opened at $107.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $431.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $98.02 and a 12 month high of $120.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.31 and a 200-day moving average of $108.94.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 36.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. HSBC upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Redburn Partners raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.52.

View Our Latest Analysis on XOM

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.