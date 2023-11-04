Human Investing LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM opened at $107.79 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $98.02 and a 1-year high of $120.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $431.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.15%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research cut Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.52.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

