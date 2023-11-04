Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stake Lifted by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $188.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.32. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The firm has a market cap of $124.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.05%.

A number of analysts recently commented on HON shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.75.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

