Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Investec raised Haleon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haleon presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $364.00.

Haleon Price Performance

HLN opened at $8.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Haleon has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $9.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.37.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Haleon will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haleon

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLN. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Haleon in the third quarter worth $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Haleon in the third quarter worth $115,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Haleon in the third quarter worth $76,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Haleon in the third quarter worth $119,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Haleon in the third quarter worth $10,366,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haleon Company Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

