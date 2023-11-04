Freshworks’ (FRSH) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FRSH. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Freshworks from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Freshworks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Freshworks from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Freshworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshworks currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 0.85. Freshworks has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $23.80.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 15.12% and a negative net margin of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $145.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.22 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freshworks will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 785,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $16,481,119.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Freshworks news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $153,227.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,307.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 785,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $16,481,119.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,670,001 shares of company stock worth $34,457,748 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WestBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Freshworks by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 16,512,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,628,000 after buying an additional 2,747,839 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Freshworks by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,599,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,415,000 after buying an additional 3,460,129 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freshworks by 210.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,984,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,682,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120,351 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Freshworks by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,794,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Freshworks by 239.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,294,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,432 shares in the last quarter. 57.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

