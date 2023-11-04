Fortune Financial Advisors LLC Takes $254,000 Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Fortune Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in American Water Works by 98,401.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,079,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $582,408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075,777 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,215,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,724,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 64,405.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,838,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 5,072.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,014,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,652,000 after acquiring an additional 995,321 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AWK opened at $130.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.25 and a 12 month high of $162.59. The company has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.96.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 58.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AWK shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

