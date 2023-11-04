FMC (NYSE:FMC) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FMC. Vertical Research raised FMC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group lowered FMC from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $59.00 price target (down from $135.00) on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on FMC from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on FMC from $107.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.31.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $55.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.22. FMC has a 1-year low of $49.70 and a 1-year high of $134.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). FMC had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $981.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that FMC will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.59 per share, for a total transaction of $151,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,522.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer acquired 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.62 per share, for a total transaction of $75,015.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,056 shares in the company, valued at $987,294.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ronaldo Pereira acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.59 per share, for a total transaction of $151,180.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,522.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in FMC by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in FMC by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in FMC by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 124,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 18,019 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC increased its holdings in FMC by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 13,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

