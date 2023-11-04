Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 91,676 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 706,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,676 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Dollar General worth $119,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DG. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Goldstream Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $119.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $260.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.37.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DG has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Dollar General from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Dollar General from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Dollar General from $199.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Dollar General from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Dollar General from $145.00 to $124.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.04.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dollar General

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

