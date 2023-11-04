Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $126.70 Million Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,423,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.35% of CoStar Group worth $126,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 167,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,540,000 after acquiring an additional 16,712 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 182,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 27,609 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 15,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $77.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.16, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.87. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.12 and a twelve month high of $92.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.23. The company has a quick ratio of 13.31, a current ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on CSGP shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.09.

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

