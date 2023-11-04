Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered Electronic Arts from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $141.13.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 1.0 %

EA stock opened at $129.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.80. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $140.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.26.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 13.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.94%.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total value of $95,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,544,162.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total value of $95,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,544,162.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total value of $247,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,653.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,704 shares of company stock worth $3,377,188 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 100,845.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 349,922,048 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $45,384,890,000 after acquiring an additional 349,575,404 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,779,074 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,343,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,474 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,758,246,000 after acquiring an additional 149,746 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,638,706 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,768,940,000 after buying an additional 726,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,936,503 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $768,078,000 after buying an additional 127,547 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

