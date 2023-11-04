Eaton (NYSE:ETN) PT Raised to $220.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ETN. Mizuho boosted their target price on Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $219.23.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $214.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.96. Eaton has a 52-week low of $150.86 and a 52-week high of $240.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $423,664.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,459.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $423,664.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,459.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,440.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,650 shares of company stock valued at $25,686,391 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

