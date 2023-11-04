Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.
Digital Ally Price Performance
NASDAQ DGLY opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. Digital Ally has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.43.
Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.28 million for the quarter. Digital Ally had a negative net margin of 78.33% and a negative return on equity of 75.67%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Ally
Digital Ally Company Profile
Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Digital Ally
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Realtor verdict, poor revenue guidance send Zillow stock plunging
Receive News & Ratings for Digital Ally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Ally and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.