Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,548 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Cummins were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 99,156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,471,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468,486 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 634.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,480 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 623.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,930,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,945 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,182,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,218,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,637,000 after purchasing an additional 645,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Up 3.6 %

CMI opened at $225.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $228.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $203.18 and a one year high of $265.28.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 37.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMI. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.50.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

