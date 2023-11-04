Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) Upgraded at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $5.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Context Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Context Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Context Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CNTX opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.06. Context Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $1.69.

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Context Therapeutics will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Context Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Context Therapeutics by 47.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Context Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 640,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 11,720 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Context Therapeutics by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 14,607 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

About Context Therapeutics

Context Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors in the United States. It develops CLDN6xCD3 bsAb, an anti-CD3 x anti-Claudin 6 antigen bispecific monoclonal antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6.

