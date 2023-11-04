ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Position Raised by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,327 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 97,756.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,354,810,556 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $140,371,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,426,064 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,012,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575,696 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,964,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,750 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 794.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,313,596 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $229,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,974 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP stock opened at $119.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $143.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.37.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.91 EPS. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 22.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 602,049 shares of company stock valued at $73,591,956 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

