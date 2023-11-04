Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

LODE opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Comstock has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.44. The company has a market cap of $51.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.16.

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Comstock had a negative net margin of 2,266.90% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 million. On average, analysts expect that Comstock will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Comstock during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Comstock by 71.9% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 19,270 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comstock during the second quarter worth $44,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Comstock by 28.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 23,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comstock during the second quarter worth $84,000. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.

