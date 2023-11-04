Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Comstock Price Performance
LODE opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Comstock has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.44. The company has a market cap of $51.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.16.
Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Comstock had a negative net margin of 2,266.90% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 million. On average, analysts expect that Comstock will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock
Comstock Company Profile
Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.
