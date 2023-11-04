Coastline Trust Co Sells 850 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Coastline Trust Co reduced its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter worth $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Trium Capital LLP purchased a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter worth $34,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.

American Water Works Stock Performance

NYSE AWK opened at $130.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.25 and a 12-month high of $162.59. The firm has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.71%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

