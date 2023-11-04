Coastline Trust Co Sells 620 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Coastline Trust Co cut its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Xcel Energy by 114.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 274.1% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $61.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.02. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.73 and a twelve month high of $72.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on XEL. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

