Coastline Trust Co Lowers Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 42.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,973 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 23,335 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DVN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Devon Energy by 52.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after buying an additional 33,936 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,500,000 after buying an additional 34,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $47.34 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $42.59 and a 52-week high of $74.26. The stock has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.53 and its 200 day moving average is $49.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.44.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

