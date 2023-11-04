Coastline Trust Co Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Coastline Trust Co cut its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,287,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,187,106,000 after buying an additional 2,768,390 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Linde by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,984,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,103,185,000 after buying an additional 372,780 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Linde by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,066,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,644,351,000 after acquiring an additional 303,502 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Linde by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,335,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,313,068,000 after acquiring an additional 102,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Linde by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,056,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,218,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282,620 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LIN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:LIN opened at $392.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $378.90 and its 200 day moving average is $374.23. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $302.17 and a 12 month high of $395.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. Linde’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.