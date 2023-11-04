Coastline Trust Co Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Coastline Trust Co cut its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,560 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Blackstone by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 18,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,207,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 84,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Blackstone by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 27,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 21,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Trading Up 2.7 %

BX opened at $100.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.61 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.47. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $116.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.78.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company’s revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 134.45%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Lower Holdings L.P. Juno sold 2,598,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $72,241,330.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,411,551 shares of company stock worth $200,784,548 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on Blackstone

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.