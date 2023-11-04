Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 2,303 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ANET opened at $212.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.57 and a 52 week high of $214.26.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.74.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total transaction of $3,552,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,199.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.52, for a total value of $191,900.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total value of $3,552,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,199.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,480 shares of company stock valued at $25,821,132 over the last three months. 18.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

