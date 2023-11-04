Cibc World Markets Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 680,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $4,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in SunOpta by 10,771.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 5,673,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,016,000 after acquiring an additional 5,621,425 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SunOpta by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,734,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,354,000 after buying an additional 172,538 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP raised its holdings in SunOpta by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 2,985,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,984,000 after acquiring an additional 194,000 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of SunOpta by 15.7% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,503,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,577,000 after acquiring an additional 204,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 16.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SunOpta alerts:

SunOpta Price Performance

Shares of SunOpta stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.63 million, a PE ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. SunOpta Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.68.

Insider Activity at SunOpta

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Free Report ) (TSE:SOY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $207.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.00 million. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lovas Katrina Houde sold 45,000 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,586 shares in the company, valued at $886,978.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STKL. Mizuho assumed coverage on SunOpta in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of SunOpta from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet cut shares of SunOpta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of SunOpta from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on STKL

SunOpta Profile

(Free Report)

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retailers, foodservice operators, branded food companies, and food manufacturers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY).

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.