Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $5,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 23,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,340,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $420.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $432.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $388.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The stock has a market cap of $62.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.14. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $302.21 and a twelve month high of $458.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $501.52.

Get Our Latest Report on CHTR

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.