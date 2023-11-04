CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $2.90 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CEMIG from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America raised CEMIG from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2.90.

CEMIG stock opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. CEMIG has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $2.70.

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter. CEMIG had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 14.35%. Research analysts forecast that CEMIG will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CEMIG stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Free Report) by 66.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,533,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410,006 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.16% of CEMIG worth $7,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

