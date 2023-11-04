Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 1,787 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,956,000 after buying an additional 24,884 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.44.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of SHW stock opened at $250.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $205.43 and a 1-year high of $283.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $255.35 and a 200 day moving average of $252.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

