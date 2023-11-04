Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 1,745 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $23,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 214.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,844,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 17,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 10,320 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 64,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 18,664 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.52.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of XOM opened at $107.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $431.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $98.02 and a 1 year high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 36.15%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

